Woman smashes headlights of KSRTC bus in Kottayam in suspected road rage

Kottayam (Kerala), Nov 21 (PTI) A woman on Tuesday allegedly smashed the headlights of a state-run transport bus at Kodimatha here in a suspected road rage incident.

Police said the woman allegedly smashed the headlights of the bus using a lever.

It is suspected that the bus had earlier scratched her car's rear view mirror while overtaking her vehicle, police said.

They have identified the owner of the car as a Ponkunnam resident, adding that his daughter-in-law was the suspect.

Police have directed the woman to appear before it.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was on its way to Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC driver claimed before the media that he had stopped the bus after it scratched the mirror of the car but the woman came and smashed the headlights.