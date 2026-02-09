Woman social media influencer found dead in Kasaragod; probe underway

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 9 (PTI) A popular woman social media influencer was found dead here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Reshma K (25), popularly known as Chinnupappu, a native of Adhur in Karaduka.

She had over two lakh followers on Instagram.

According to police, Reshma was staying in a rented quarters on Azad Road in Kudlu near Kasaragod.

At around 1.30 pm, her brother Ratheesh found her hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet, police said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. They suspect it to be a case of suicide and said the reason behind it is yet to be ascertained.

They said Reshma had ended her marital relationship a few months ago.

As part of the probe, police are examining her mobile phone and will record statements from her relatives.

The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem examination, police added. PTI TBA SSK