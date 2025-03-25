Woman, son among 4 arrested by Excise officials from Palakkad for drug trafficking

Palakkad(Kerala), Mar 25(PTI) Excise department arrested four persons including a 36-year-old woman and her son here on Monday, a senior official said.

The four were found to have possess 13.24 grams of MDMA.

The official said that vehicle check was being carried out at Walayar Excise check post here as part of the department's special drive -- 'operation clean slate' -- when the four arrived there in a vehicle from Bengaluru.

An excise team led by Inspector A Murugadas stopped the vehicle inspected it and found the drugs and certain other items meant for use and sale, the official said.

Subsequently, all the four persons, including the woman and her 21-year-old son were arrested, police said.