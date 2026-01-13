Woman, son among five of theft gang arrested in Jharkhand

Medininagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Five members of an inter-state theft gang, including a woman and her son, were arrested along with stolen jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The accused were apprehended from different locations: three in Chainpur area and the remaining ones in Medininagar.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said, “The arrested people were wanted in 14 theft cases registered at Medininagar, Chainpur, Garhwa police stations in Jharkhand, and Dudhi police station in Uttar Pradesh.” Those arrested include a 45-year-old woman and her son who is 19. Others are aged 23, 19, and 18 years.

The SP said that another woman member of the gang is absconding, and the police are searching for her.

The gang members are drug addicts, Ramesan said.

The gang had sold the jewellery stolen from shops and houses to a goldsmith in Ranchi, and contact has been established with the police in the state capital for assistance in the investigation, the SP said.