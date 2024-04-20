Woman, son booked for assaulting doctor, hospital staff in Dombivali

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) A woman and her son were booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a doctor and staff of a hospital in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said.

As per the complaint of the 38-year-old doctor, accused Sashikala Singh and her son Raj Suryaprakash Singh bit him and his colleagues, hit them and used foul language on Friday night, the official said.

"The woman had come complaining of abdomen pain and was given an injection and asked to go home. However, the pain recurred, by which time her son came to the hospital and started yelling at the staff," he said.

"Alleging she was not being taken care of, the man picked up a fight, and the mother-son duo assaulted them. They were booked under IPC and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act," he said. PTI COR MVG BNM