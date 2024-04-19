Woman, son booked for tying two children to tree, assaulting them in Bhiwandi

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) A woman and her son were booked on Friday for allegedly tying two children to a tree and hitting them in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The mother-son duo has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act, said Shanti Nagar police station senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.

"On Thursday, the accused tied two children, aged 10 and 12, to a tree near a temple in Temghar area after accusing them of damaging their car. The children sustained severe wounds and have been hospitalised," he said.

The accused have not been arrested as yet, Gaikwad added. PTI COR BNM