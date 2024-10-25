Woman, son booked in Pune for killing dog by hanging it from tree

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) A mother-son duo was booked by Pune rural police for allegedly killing a dog by hanging it from a tree, an official said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in Pirangut area of Mulshi tehsil here, he said, adding a case was registered against Prabhavati Jagtap and her son Omkar Jagtap.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had raised the incident on social media platform and a complaint was filed after Padmini Stump, an animal activist who runs Mission Possible Foundation which operates a shelter home for dogs, approached the police and filed a case against the mother and son.

"On October 22, Prabhavati allegedly assaulted their pet Labrador with a stick. Later, her son Omkar hanged the canine from a tree. We have booked them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," Paud Road police station senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi said.

"Before killing the canine, the family had called up one dog lover from Pimpri and asked her to come and take the dog away. But later, they sent a picture of the dog hanging from a tree. We rushed there and registered an offence against them," Stump told PTI.

The family had taken the dog to a vet and had asked him to conduct some tests, including rabies, she said.

"Presuming that the pet has rabies, they might have killed it," she said. PTI SPK BNM