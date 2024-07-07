Woman, son die in road accident in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman and her son died after their motorcycle was hit by a car in Rajasthan's Churu district on Sunday, police said.

Sardarshahar SHO Arvind Kumar said a speeding car hit the bike near Bandhanau village on Bikaner National Highway, killing Krishna Devi Saran and her son Pradeep Kumar Saran (22) on the spot.

The woman's body was badly mutilated in the accident. Her son fell several feet away and their bike caught fire, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. The accused driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, he said. PTI AG NB NB