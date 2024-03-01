Woman, son electrocuted due to live wire laid in field to keep animals away

Palghar, Mar 1 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman and her son were electrocuted in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Omprakash Khanaya Sahani (40) and Lalita Devi Khanaya Sahani (60).

The two were walking in the field in Shigaon-Khutad village near Boisar around 7 pm when Omprakash accidentally stepped on a live electric wire, laid to keep wild animals away.

His mother went to his rescue but both were electrocuted and died on the spot, the official added.

Further probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK