Woman, son found dead in Gujarat's Surat; suicide suspected, say cops

Surat, Feb 13 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were found dead in her paternal house in Umra in Gujarat's Surat city on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

Deceased Poonam Tayde and her son lived with her mother and two brothers after her divorce in August last year, the Umra police station official said.

"Both mother and son were found hanging in the room. Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. However, more details will be had after post mortem is carried out on Saturday," the official said. PTI KVM BNM