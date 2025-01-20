Woman, son found dead in Mhow home, infant alive; MP cops suspect suicide-murder bid

Mhow (MP), Jan 20 (PTI) A woman died along with her son while her daughter survived in what may be a suicide-murder bid in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

An accidental death report (ADR) has been recorded at present in connection with the incident, which took place in Mhow tehsil on Sunday night, though a probe into all angles is underway, the official added.

"Dimple Girwal (28), her son Kavyansh (4) were found hanging from the roof of their home in Nanded village. Neighbours have told us they rushed to the house after hearing the cries of a child. They found Dimple and Kavyansh unresponsive, while her two-month-old daughter was on the floor crying," Sub Inspector Jagdish Dawar of Badgonda police station told PTI.

"The child has been admitted to Mhow civil hospital and she is out of danger. The two deaths are being investigated. We suspect it may be a case of suicide-murder. The post mortem report is awaited," Dawar said. PTI COR LAL BNM