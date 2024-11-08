Woman, son found dead in UP's Badaun; police suspect poisoning

Badaun (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son were found dead in their home in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Friday under suspicious circumstances, police said.

Both the bodies showed signs of bleeding from the nose, while their skin had turned blue, they said.

According to the police, the deceased -- Nanhi Devi and her son Prem Shankar -- were residents of Sarai Sanwal village in Ughaiti.

Nanhi Devi's daughter Laungshree, who lives in Himachal Pradesh, recently visited Sarai Sanwal for "Bhai Dooj" before returning home, they said.

"The exact cause of death is not clear yet. Both the bodies turned blue with no external injury marks. They were bleeding from the nose, suggesting a possible case of poisoning or suicide by using some toxic substance," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Singh said.

"The exact cause of death will be known once we receive the post-mortem report," the SSP added. PTI COR KIS ARI