Woman, son found dead inside Lucknow home

Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her son were found dead inside their home in Lucknow, police said on Tuesday.

Around 10 pm on Monday, Mohanlalganj police station received information from Sakina, a resident of Sisendi, that Reshma Bano and her visually-impaired son Shadab (18) were found lying dead inside their house, they said.

Upon inspection of the spot, it was found that Reshma Bano and her son were strangled to death using a cloth.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar also reached the scene and provided necessary directions to the concerned officials.

Four teams have been formed to probe the incident, and CCTV footage are being examined, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated. PTI COR NAV NB NB