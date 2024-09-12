Woman, son get life term for killing husband in 2019

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) A local court here on Thursday sentenced a woman and her son to life imprisonment for killing her husband in 2019.

"The court of Additional Sessions Judge Vivek Kumar convicted Memwati and her son Jagvir and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 55,000 each for the murder of the father Tejram," Government Counsel Vimal Kumar said.

The duo dismembered Tejram and disposed of his body in a garbage heap after taking his life in 2019. The motive behind the killing was to secure a government job for the son, who was hoping to replace his father as a peon at a local government school.

Police arrested the duo shortly after the crime and filed charges against them. PTI COR CDN HIG