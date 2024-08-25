Woman, son held for causing husband's death in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman and her son have been arrested for allegedly causing the death of her husband four months ago in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested Digha residents Laxmi Bhagwan Patekar and her son Sumit (23) on charges under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, senior inspector Devendra Pol of the Rabale MIDC police station said.

The victim, Bhagwan Patekar (52), was an alcoholic and would beat up the mother-son duo. On the evening of May 20, when the victim got violent, the accused beat him up, and he was admitted to a hospital, he said.

The victim died of internal injuries on May 26, the official said.

Following a probe, the two accused were arrested for causing his death, he said. PTI COR ARU