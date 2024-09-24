Woman, son injured in attack by neighbour in Punjab, accused rapes her later

Hoshiarpur, Sep 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and raped while her nine-year-old son was attacked by their neighbour in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on September 19, they said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sarbjit Singh said Jaskaran Singh allegedly entered the victim's house at night and attacked both the woman and her son with a sharp-edged weapon while they were sleeping.

After the assault, Jaskaran allegedly raped the woman, police said.

The woman suffered serious head injuries, and her son was also injured, they said. The victims were taken to Civil Hospital, Dasuya, for treatment. The woman was further referred to a hospital in Jalandhar.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of rape, grievous hurt, house trespass, and attempted murder.

Police said raids are being conducted to nab Jaskaran.