Woman, son killed after being hit by mobile crane in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A woman and her seven-year-old son died after being hit by a mobile crane in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Thursday, police said.

According to them, Khubchandra was travelling on a motorcycle, with his wife Sarita (30) and their son Akki riding pillion, when the two-wheeler broke down, forcing the family to carry on with their onward journey on foot.

At that time, a mobile crane ran over the woman and her son, an official said, adding the boy died on the spot while his mother succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the crane has been seized, police added. PTI COR ABN ABN ANM NSD NSD