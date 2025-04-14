Woman, son killed after speeding truck overturns on them in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 14 (PTI) A woman and her son were killed when a speeding truck overturned and they come under it while drinking juice by the roadside on the Saharanpur-Karnal Highway in Shamli district on Monday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Giri told reporters the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Adarsh Mandi police station and police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and began a rescue operation.

The victims -- Kailasho (45) and her son Umang (25) -- were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said.

According to the police, the accident occurred while the two were standing near a roadside juice vendor. The truck lost control and toppled over, crushing the two underneath.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. The police said they have seized the truck and sent the bodies for a post-mortem.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver, the police added. PTI COR KIS TIR TIR