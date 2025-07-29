Woman, son killed as building wall collapses due to rain in Delhi's Civil Lines

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and two injured after the wall of an under-construction building near the lieutenant governor's house in the Civil Lines area here collapsed due to rain on Tuesday morning, officials said.

All four of them were working as labourers at the construction site in Sehgal Colony, they said.

According to the officials, the deceased were identified as Meera (40) and her son Ganpath (17) and the injured as her elder son Dashrath (19) and brother-in-law Nanhe (35). All of them had come to Delhi from Madhya Pradesh. Meera's husband stayed back home.

Meera and her sons were inside a makeshift hut at the construction site and Nanhe was sitting nearby when a nearly 15-ft wall of the under-construction residential building fell on them, the officials said.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said a call regarding the wall collapse was received at 9.53 am. Locals assisted in the rescue operation and the injured were rushed to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Nearby properties were damaged due to the wall collapse, the official said.