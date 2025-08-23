Woman, son killed as car hits parapet wall in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) A woman and her son were killed while her husband was injured after their car hit a roadside parapet wall in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, officials said.

Abdul Kabir Zargar, a retired employee of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, was travelling with his wife Shafiqa Begum and son Asif Kabir to Kishtwar from Jammu when their car met with the accident near Tikri on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the officials said.

Shafiqa Begum died on the spot while her 33-year-old son succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Jammu, where Zargar is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be “serious”, they said.

In a separate incident, four persons were injured after three trucks, heading to Jammu, collided with each other near the Sidco Chowk along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district early Saturday.

The collision disrupted traffic movement on the vital road for several hours, the officials said, adding that the damaged vehicles were towed away and the injured were hospitalised. PTI TAS ARI