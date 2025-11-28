Woman, son killed as dumper hits motorcycle in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior, Nov 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old man and his mother were killed after a dumper hit their motorcycle in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Niravali Point.

One Dharmendra Baghel and his mother Chameli Baghel (45) were returning home from Morena on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit their vehicle, Purani Chhavani police station house officer (SHO) Santosh Yadav told reporters.

Due to the impact of the collision, the mother-son duo was flung in the air and both of them died of severe injuries, he said.

On being alerted, police personnel chased the dumper and detained its driver. The bodies of both the victims were sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem procedure, he said, adding that a case was registered in this connection.

The victims were residents of the Moti Jheel area of Gwalior, the official said. PTI COR LAL NP