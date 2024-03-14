Woman, son killed in accident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota (Rajasthan) Mar 14 (PTI) A woman and her four-year-old son were killed early on Thursday after a speeding car hit their stationary vehicle in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said.

Jhalrapatan SHO Hansraj Meena said the accident occurred around 8.30 am at Madhopur Pullia when 30-year-old Gayatri was sitting with her son in a vehicle, waiting for other passengers.

A speeding car came from behind and rammed into the vehicle, which overturned on impact and killed both on the spot, he said.

While the car driver managed to flee, the police found a number plate fragment that is being used to trace him, Meena said.

The victims, residents of Soyatkalan village in Madhya Pradesh, had come to Jhalrapatan on Wednesday to visit relatives. They were returning home when the accident occurred, the police said.

Their bodies have been handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said.

A case has been registered, Meena said. PTI COR HIG SZM