Woman, son killed in collision between motorcycle, pickup van

Ballia (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A woman and her 30-year-old son died after their motorcycle collided with a pickup van in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Amarjeet Chauhan (30) was going to Belthara Road from Madhuban along with his mother Dulari Devi (50), they said.

The mother-son duo died on the spot, SHO of Ubhaon police station Vipin Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Following the incident, the van's driver was detained and the vehicle seized, the police officer said. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD