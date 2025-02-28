Woman, son killed in house collapse in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) A woman and her son died after a portion of their dilapidated house collapsed in the Sambhar area here on Friday morning, police said.

The woman's other son and a relative sustained injuries, they said.

Hansa Devi (35) and her son Lokesh (7) were sleeping in their house in Ringi village when a portion of it collapsed, burying them under the debris. Devi's second son Dilsukh and a relative, Chandaram, were injured in the incident, Station House Officer, Sambhar, Rajendra Kumar said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the house collapsed due to old cracks in the structure, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family of the deceased after post-mortem. A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, Kumar said. PTI AG DIV DIV