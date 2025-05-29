Woman, son killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) A woman and her two-year-old son were killed when a dumper truck hit their motorcycle in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The woman's husband was injured in the incident that occurred on Wednesday evening, they said.

Ladu Lal (40), Rekha Devi (35) and their son Mukesh were returning home to Kareda village from Bhilwara city after visiting a doctor when the truck hit their motorcycle from behind near the Mandal-Bhilwara crossing in the Mandal police station area, officials said.

All three of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Rekha and Mukesh were declared dead. Ladu sustained critical injuries and was referred to the district hospital, police said.

They said the dumper truck driver has been arrested. PTI SDA DIV DIV