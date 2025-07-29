Woman, son killed in wall collapse due to rain in Delhi's Civil Lines

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman and her son died while two others were injured after the wall of a building near the Lieutenant Governor's house in Civil Lines collapsed due to rain on Tuesday, an official said.

A call regarding the wall collapse at the under-construction building was received at 9.53 am. The deceased were identified as Meera and his son Ganpath, 17, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

The officer said Meera's other son, Dashrath, 19, and a man named Nanhe, 35, were injured in the accident.