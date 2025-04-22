Woman, son severely burned during house fire in Haryana village

Gurugram, Apr 22 (PTI) A 49-year-old woman and her son were severely burned in a fire caused by a leaking cooking gas cylinder in Bhora Kalan village of Gurugram district on Tuesday, police said.

Both were rushed to a hospital in Pataudi town of the district. However, due to their critical condition, they were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, they added.

According to the police, the injured were identified as Dashrath and his mother, Shanti Devi, both natives of Nepal. They had been living in a rented house in the village for the last three months, and Dashrath used to sell fast food there. Police said the incident occurred at about 6 am when both mother and son were sleeping in a room, and a cooking gas cylinder in the same room started leaking. Soon, a fire broke out in the room with a loud explosion. On hearing the sound of the explosion, the landlord and neighbours reached the spot and managed to douse the fire. A police team also reached the spot upon receiving the information. However, by the time police arrived, the locals had taken the injured to the hospital.

A probe is underway, police added.