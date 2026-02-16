Woman spectator injured as ball strikes her face at T20 World Cup game in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) In a freak incident, a woman spectator was injured after she was hit by a ball while watching the England-Italy match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens here on Monday evening, police said.

The local woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was struck on the face by the ball, causing nosebleed, the official said.

Taken aback by the incident, spectators around her immediately drew the attention of stadium security.

She was attended to by doctors, given first aid, and rushed to SSKM Hospital, the official added, adding that her condition is stable.

Jill Jacks delivered a fiery all-round performance as England overcame a spirited Italian fightback to beat them by 24 runs and seal their Super Eights berth in their T20 World Cup Group C clash here. PTI SUS MNB