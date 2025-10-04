Woman stabbed by husband in northeast Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was stabbed allegedly by her husband following a quarrel in northeast Delhi's Brahmpuri area on Friday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light when police at New Usmanpur station received information from JPC Hospital about the admission of a woman with stab injuries.

"A team immediately reached the hospital, where the victim told police that her husband had attacked her," a senior police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had been living with her parents in Brahmpuri for some time due to ongoing marital disputes with her husband.

The officer said the husband visited his wife on Friday for a meeting. When they were talking, an argument broke out between the couple, and in a fit of rage, he stabbed her with a knife.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials added.

Meanwhile, a crime team and forensic experts collected the evidence from the scene of the incident.

Police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with provisions of the Arms Act at New Usmanpur police station.

The accused was arrested soon after the incident, and the knife used in the attack has been recovered, he added.

A senior police officer said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.