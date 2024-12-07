Woman stabbed by husband over family dispute in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was critically injured after being stabbed by her husband in full public view in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Saturday evening, police said.

A police officer said the woman, Muskan, was attacked by her husband Raj Kohli and then he fled. The victim was taken to JPC Hospital and later shifted to GTB Hospital.

"Prima facie it seems to be a fallout of a matrimonial dispute. Legal action in the matter has been initiated and efforts are being made to trace her husband," the officer said.

Further investigation into the case was underway, he said. PTI ALK NSD NSD