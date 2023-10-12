Woman stabbed by man in Delh's Lado Sarai, cabbie catches accused

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area on Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the victim was earlier in relation with the accused, however, she was avoiding him. The 27-year-old accused was apprehended at the spot.

A purported video, the veracity of which cannot be confirmed by PTI, is making rounds on social media.

In the video, a woman is seen inside a cab with blood all over the upper portion of her body. She can be heard pleading passersby to take her to a hospital.

The cab driver, who caught the accused with the help of others, can be heard saying that he came for the pick-up. They both were together and sat inside the car. Later, he attacked the woman.

At 6.20 am, a PCR call was received from Lado Sarai, Firni Road that a woman was stabbed by a man. Police reached the spot where the victim, a resident of Lado Sarai, was found. Inquiry revealed that she and the accused were in a relationship for the last two years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Recently, the girl started ignoring so he came in the morning and met her in Lado Sarai area. They were talking and she sat in a cab which she had booked and in the meantime the accused attacked her with a knife, the DCP said.

He was caught by the cab driver, police said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC is being registered and Gaurav Pal, a resident of Ghaziabad in UP, who works in a private company at Gurgaon in Haryana, has been apprehended, she said.

On October 10, the woman made a PCR call saying that she was being harassed by Pal and the matter was found to be of borrowed money, police said.

The caller did not want any action on that day, they said.

In May, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death by a youth in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The accused, Sahil (20), was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

He and the victim were in a "relationship" but had a quarrel. The victim had gone shopping when she was accosted by the accused in the densely populated neighbourhood. PTI NIT NIT NB NB