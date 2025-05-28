Woman stabbed to death by husband in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), May 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband following a quarrel between them over some domestic issue on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Keerthi, a homemaker, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Kaimara village here after a quarrel broke out between Keerthi and her 32-year-old husband Abhinesh. In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed her at least 8-10 times with a kitchen knife.

After the incident, her husband fled the spot.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder was registered, police said, adding efforts are being made to nab her husband.

The couple got married three years ago. They have a two-year-old daughter, police said. PTI AMP KH