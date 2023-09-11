Woman stabbed to death by husband over suspected affair in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death on suspicion of infidelity in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

"A PCR call regarding a man stabbing his wife in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur was received at 1.06 am on Monday. Nisha (32) was stabbed multiple times at her house by her husband Sajid," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

She was taken to GTB Hospital where the doctors declared her dead. She received multiple stab injuries on her neck, chest and left hand, police said.

During the scuffle between the couple, their 11-year-old elder daughter intervened and sustained an injury on her hand, police said.

Advertisment

"The couple has two daughters and both were present at home when the incident occurred. We have registered a case of murder, and attempt to murder under sections 302, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code at Jafrabad police station and Sajid has been arrested," said the DCP.

During interrogation, police came to know that the accused used to run a mobile repairing shop sometime back but was unemployed at present.

The initial probe suggested that Sajid suspected that his wife Nisha was unfaithful to him. The knife used in the crime has been seized, police said. PTI BM RHL