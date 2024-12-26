Woman stabbed to death by jilted lover in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Thursday by her estranged lover, a married man, in the capital city of Assam, police said.

The incident took place at Nahoroni Path in the Hatigaon area, the police said.

The victim, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, was going out for some work from her rented accommodation when a man stabbed her multiple times just outside the housing complex, Assam Police Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta said.

The lady was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries, he added.

"The special operation group was immediately activated and the attacker was caught. He has been admitted to GMCH with self-inflicted injury," Mahanta said.

Another senior official said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was in a relationship with the woman.

"The attacker is a married man and the woman had come to know about it a few days ago. After that, she started maintaining a distance from him, but he wanted to continue with the romantic relationship," he said.

After being rejected, the accused decided to kill her, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP G P Singh in a post on social media said: "Reference stabbing incident of a young girl at Nahorni Path Guwahati - The assailant has been detained. He has self-stabbed himself and is being admitted to the hospital." PTI TR SBN TR SBN