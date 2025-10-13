Woman stabbed to death by jilted lover in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri; accused held

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a jilted lover just a few metres away from her home in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Monday morning, police said.

The accused was identified as Akash (23), a sweeper and resident of Nand Nagri.

According to police, he stabbed her multiple times after an altercation over his suspicion that she was talking to someone else.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am. The woman, who suffered multiple stab injuries, was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Nand Nagri Police Station. Forensic teams inspected the crime scene, and the woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and the woman, who were neighbours, had been in a relationship for the past three to four years. She had recently started distancing herself from him, police said.

The woman is survived by her father, a temporary sanitation worker with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, her mother, and a younger brother. She had studied up to Class 11 and was currently staying at home.

The deceased's mother told PTI, "She was my only daughter. She never left home. I never even used to send her to the market. Today, she just went to get some samosas. I was taking a shower when she asked if I wanted any, but I told her I was fasting and to get some for herself." "After that, I heard the boy who killed her shouting, 'I killed her, I killed her' in our lane. I ran out to look for her and found her lying near the school," she said.

According to the victim's father, the accused had been harassing his daughter for some time.

Riya had informed her father about Akash's behaviour, after which he complained to the youth's maternal grandfather and uncle. The family assured him that they would counsel Akash, but the accused later committed the crime.

An eyewitness said, "We are very scared for our children. Such incidents have happened before too, but we never knew much about them. Today, it happened right in front of our eyes. My kids are terrified, and so are we. The police came nearly an hour and a half later." Efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the crime, and further investigation is in progress, police added. PTI SSJ HIG