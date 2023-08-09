Woman stabbed to death by nephews in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly killing their 40-year-old aunt in Buchca Kheri village in Shamli, an officer said.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police Abhishek told reporters here that a woman named Bala was stabbed to death by her two nephews in her house while she was asleep.

"Following investigation we have arrested two nephews of the deceased, Balister and Dharmu, for the murder," said the SP.

According to police, the victim had borrowed Rs 1,000 from the accused and there was an argument between her and her nephews over it. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN