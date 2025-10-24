Woman stabbed to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, three held

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was found dead, while another was found injured in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

The deceased was later identified as Nirmala. Another woman, identified as Firozi (30), also a resident of Khajuri Khas, was found injured at the spot. Firozi was rushed to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Police said three suspects have been apprehended and are being interrogated.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.