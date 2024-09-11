Woman stabbed to death in east Delhi's Trilokpuri

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A woman was stabbed to death in Trilokpuri area of east Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been apprehended and is currently being being interrogated to know the actual reason behind the murder, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha (40), police said.

"On Wednesday, the police received a message from LBS Hospital that one woman has been admitted there by her husband and she has been declared brought dead," said a senior police officer.

Upon receiving this information, the local police rushed to the hospital and discovered that the woman had multiple stab injuries, he added.

"The police personnel immediately proceeded to the crime scene which was inspected by the crime team. On inquiry, the family members of the deceased informed that their neighbour, Suresh Kumar (48), stabbed Rekha," said the officer.

The police checked the CCTV footage from a nearby camera, which showed Kumar entering and exiting the house.

The woman was a homemaker and the accused was a cab driver, police said.

"We have kept the dead body for post-mortem. The suspect, Suresh Kumar, has been apprehended and is currently being interrogated. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway," the officer said. PTI BM AS AS