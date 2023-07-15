Woman stabbed to death in hospital in Kerala

Kochi, Jul 15 (PTI): A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her male friend at a private hospital in Angamaly here on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when the victim identified as Liji had accompanied her ailing mother to the hospital, they said.

The accused came to meet the woman on the fourth floor of the hospital and attacked her with a sharp object following a heated argument.

The visibly angry man stabbed her several times though the hapless woman tried to resist and escape, police said quoting eye witnesses.

Security personnel and others caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

He is under custody and the motive is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said. PTI LGK ROH