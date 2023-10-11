Woman stabbed to death in north Kolkata, son injured

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) Unidentified men stabbed a woman to death and injured her son after barging into their residence in the northern part of the city's Burtola area on Wednesday evening, a senior officer said.

The woman identified as Meenakshi Bhattacharya (55) died on the spot while her son Binayak (15) is being treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital, he said.

"About 7pm some unknown miscreant stabbed a woman and her son inside their residence on 3A Raibagan Street in Burtola police station limits. The woman died while the grievously injured boy was admitted to the Medical College Hospital," he told PTI.

A case was initiated and an investigation is on, he added. PTI SCH MNB