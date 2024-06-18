Woman stabbed to death in public in Palghar; one detained

Palghar, Jun 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in full public view in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

A video of the attack that took place around 8.30 am in the Chinchpada locality of Vasai has surfaced on social media. The victim, Aarti Yadav, was on her way to work with her boyfriend, Rohit Yadav when they quarrelled midway, an official said.

Rohit allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp weapon and continued to attack her even after she collapsed on the ground, he said.

The accused did not flee the scene and sat on the steps near the body, the official said.

A team from the Valiv police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

The accused has been detained for interrogation, and the police were in the process of registering an offence, the official said.

In a video of the attack, the accused can be seen stabbing the woman repeatedly with a sharp weapon, with no one in the vicinity coming to her rescue. PTI COR ARU