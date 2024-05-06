Woman stabs brother-in-law to death, attempts suicide in Thane district

Thane, May 6 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her brother-in-law to death after a petty argument and attempted suicide by slitting her wrist at her home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the woman's house in the Sonarpada area of Dombivili town on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Sangeeta Mengane had an argument with her brother-in-law Sagar (38) and allegedly attacked him with a knife in a fit of rage, killing him on the spot, he said.

She then tried to commit suicide by slitting her wrist with a sharp object, he said, adding that the woman is currently undergoing treatment.

The victim sustained several stab wounds to his chest, and his body was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, the official said. PTI COR ARU