Woman stabs her husband in eye in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A woman allegedly stabbed her husband in the eye with a pair of scissors when he asked her for the mobile phone to listen to songs on a social media platform.

Giving information about the incident which took place in the Housing Development Colony under the Baraut Police Station, Circle Officer (CO) Saviratna Gautam said Ankit has filed a complaint against his wife Priyanka regarding the incident. The police has registered a case against the accused and started investigation, the CO added.

The officer said that Ankit had asked Priyanka for her mobile phone to listen to songs on YouTube. The wife refused to give the mobile saying that he should listen to the songs on his mobile. There was an argument between the two on this matter, after which Priyanka allegedly stabbed Ankit in the eye.

Ankit's family has admitted him to a nearby community health centre. The station in-charge said that further action will be taken following investigations.