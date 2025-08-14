Woman staffer 'seen' in explicit video with judicial officer exonerated

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A judicial departmental enquiry has exonerated a woman court staffer from any wrongdoing in a matter over a viral video in which she was allegedly found in a compromising position with a judicial officer around three years ago.

In a report, inquiry officer, a district judge, said the department failed to establish the woman official was in an "objectionable condition" with the presiding officer in his chamber or otherwise.

"The department has further failed to establish that she committed any immoral act or entered into any sexual activity with her presiding officer or with anyone else during office duty timings. No misconduct or immoral act, subversive to the discipline is established against her within the meaning of Rule 3 C of CCS (conduct) rules, 1964….," the report added.

The department was stated to have failed to establish "any article of charge against the delinquent official" finding her "entitled for exoneration" from all the charges alleged during the inquiry.

The alleged sexually explicit video of a judicial officer and the woman surfaced on November 29, 2022, and was circulated on social media platforms.

The Delhi High Court subsequently restrained the circulation of the purported video.