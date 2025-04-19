Woman strangled, body dumped on roadside in Thane district

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) Unidentified persons strangled a woman and dumped her body on the roadside in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The woman, in her early to mid-30s, was found dead in the Thakurgaon area of Bhiwandi on Friday, an official said.

He said the deceased woman's identity is yet to be established.

After preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had died of strangulation, a case of murder was registered at Kongaon police station, he said.

The official said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to identify the victim. PTI COR ARU