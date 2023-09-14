Woman strangled to death by husband in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 14 (PTI) A 31-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Bhondsi area on Thursday, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother Mukesh, around 2:30 am today, his brother-in-law Anil called him and asked him to reach Gurugram saying that his sister Seema was not feeling well.

“When I reached I found my sister dead. There were marks of scratches and injuries on Seema's neck,” he alleged in his complaint.

Seema had a love marriage with Anil and they lived in Bhondsi’s Vatika Kunj with their one-year-old daughter, police said.

A senior police officer said an FIR of murder has been registered against Anil and the police are verifying the facts. PTI COR NB NB