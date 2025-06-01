Woman strangled to death in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar; 1 held

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light at around 4 pm on Saturday when police received information about the incident.

The woman was a homemaker, and her husband works at a furniture shop in Kirti Nagar, they said.

Initial probe revealed that the victim was in an illicit relationship with one Dharmendra Kumar, 28. On Saturday, the duo had a quarrel, following which Kumar strangled the woman.

Kumar, who works at a printing press, has been arrested and booked under relevant sections, police said. PTI BM RHL