Woman strangled to death in Delhi's Dwarka, murder case lodged against missing husband

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area, with police registering a murder case against her husband after the postmortem examination ruled out suicide, an official said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Aarti, a resident of Mohan Garden in Delhi's Dwarka.

"The incident came to light on the morning of December 17 when a call was received claiming that a woman had died by suicide at her residence. A team rushed to the spot and found the body inside the house. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead," the officer said.

Due to suspicious circumstances, senior police officers were informed and a crime team, along with forensic experts inspected the scene. Initial examination revealed marks on the woman's neck that did not match the typical suicide pattern, raising doubts about the claim made in the PCR call, police said.

The body was subsequently sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

"The post-mortem report confirmed that the woman was strangled to death. Following this, a case of murder was registered. During the investigation, police found that the woman's husband, Sushil, was missing from the house after the incident. He works as a cab driver. The couple was living with their three minor children," the officer said.

Police are investigating all possible angles, including domestic dispute and marital discord. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused, he added.