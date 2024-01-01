Woman strangled to death in UP village

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was strangled to death by unidentified suspects at her house in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Kowshalya was alone, sleeping in her house in Datheda village, they said.

Her body was found in her house on Monday morning, Additional SP Santosh Singh told the media.

After getting information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and started investigation by sending the body for autopsy, he said. Injury marks were found on the throat of the woman, Singh added.

Police are trying to identify the suspects through CCTV footage in which two people were seen entering her house, he added. PTI COR SAB CK