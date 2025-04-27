Woman strangles six-year-old daughter, commits suicide in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) A woman allegedly strangled her six-year-old daughter and committed suicide at their home in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Priyanka Kamble (26) strangled her daughter, Vaishnavi, and then hanged herself from the ceiling of their house in the Ghansoli area on the night of April 23, an official said.

He said the woman's husband claimed that she suffered from high blood pressure and was under significant mental stress and frustration.

He said following the initial discovery of the deaths, the police had registered a case of accidental death. However, the autopsy report indicated that the child's death was due to strangulation.

A case has been registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the deceased woman based on a complaint by her husband, the official said. PTI COR ARU